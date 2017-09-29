TEGNA (TGNA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TEGNA earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1033626205977 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) opened at 13.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.76. TEGNA has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $17.06.

Get TEGNA Inc. alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $489.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.29 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

TEGNA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/tegna-tgna-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About TEGNA

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.