Teachers Advisors LLC Has $14.62 Million Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,229,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,153,000 after purchasing an additional 109,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) opened at 184.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $233.42.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $924,399.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $1,001,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,266.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

