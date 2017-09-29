TD Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

TD Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the software giant’s stock at the close of the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 130,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 930,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/td-capital-management-llc-continues-to-hold-position-in-microsoft-corporation-msft.html.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,097,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,776,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) traded up 0.72% on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,994 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $573.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.