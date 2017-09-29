Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Morrison Home Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.6647315872091 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) traded up 1.447% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.085. The company had a trading volume of 675,887 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.296. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.70 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $43.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

