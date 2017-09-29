Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Taubman Centers worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III acquired 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,292.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,157.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) opened at 50.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.50. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 193.80%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

