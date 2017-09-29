Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. ValuEngine raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Taseko Mines (TGB) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 441,291 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.78 million and a PE ratio of 45.37. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 147.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 135,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

