Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TARO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) opened at 111.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.28 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro) is a science-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates principally through three entities: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro Israel), and two of its subsidiaries, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc (Taro Canada) and Taro U.SA The Company markets over 200 pharmaceutical products in over 25 countries.

