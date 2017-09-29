Target Corporation (TGT) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target Corporation by 2,069.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,046,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,596,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,112,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,774 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Target Corporation by 14.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,307,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Target Corporation by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,555,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,380,000 after purchasing an additional 996,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Corporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,716,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,696,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Corporation alerts:

In other Target Corporation news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of Target Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 2,639 shares of Target Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $137,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Target Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Target Corporation (TGT) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/target-corporation-tgt-position-raised-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 58.91 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Target Corporation Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.