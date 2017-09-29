Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Receives $90.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $2,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ TTWO) traded up 0.5860% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.4812. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,225 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.9063 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $103.28. Take-Two Interactive Software also was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 569% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

