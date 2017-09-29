Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2646504024532 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Friday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Tahoe Resources (TAHO) traded up 2.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 1,734,719 shares of the company traded hands. Tahoe Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.44.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

