Sysco Corporation (SYY) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $793,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 889,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $47,751,634.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,124,714 shares of company stock valued at $113,927,970. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 54.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. Sysco Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

