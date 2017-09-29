Sysco Corporation (SYY) CEO William J. Delaney III Sells 118,200 Shares of Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) CEO William J. Delaney III sold 118,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $6,389,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,755,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 770,740 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $57.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sysco Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

