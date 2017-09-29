Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Children's Place Inc. (The) alerts:

WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Maintains Holdings in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/swiss-national-bank-maintains-holdings-in-childrens-place-inc-the-plce.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Bank of America Corporation set a $140.00 price objective on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 117.55 on Friday. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.53 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.