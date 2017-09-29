Swiss National Bank Has $3.08 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 138,953.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,992,000 after buying an additional 8,891,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,839,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after buying an additional 1,715,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 1,339,468 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $22,228,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming Inc. alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ PENN) opened at 23.21 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $796.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 4,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $112,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $124,308.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,306. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Swiss National Bank Has $3.08 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/swiss-national-bank-has-3-08-million-stake-in-penn-national-gaming-inc-penn.html.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.