Swedbank Purchases 33,506 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $72,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 88.9% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $121,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.54. 1,343,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $191.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

