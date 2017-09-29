SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.22. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPWR. ValuEngine lowered SunPower Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on SunPower Corporation from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America Corporation decreased their price objective on SunPower Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered SunPower Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of SunPower Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) opened at 7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.01 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. SunPower Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.24. SunPower Corporation had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Corporation will post ($1.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower Corporation by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SunPower Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower Corporation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower Corporation

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation.

