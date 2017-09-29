Summit Street Capital Management LLC Maintains Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,111 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Myriad Genetics accounts for about 4.7% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 168,335.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7,026.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,742,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 59.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,642,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,020,000 after acquiring an additional 897,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 131.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 521,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ MYGN) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 121,613 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.26. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.86 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

