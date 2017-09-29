Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Danaher Corporation worth $161,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,087,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,922 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,622,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,284 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 168,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,071 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) opened at 85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.98.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of Danaher Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $618,790.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,787.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Danaher Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $799,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

