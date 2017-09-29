Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath Sells 25,000 Shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $607,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,069,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $549,750.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $545,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 75,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,641,000.00.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) opened at 22.43 on Friday. Nutanix Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.48 billion.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 295.56% and a negative net margin of 59.72%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc. will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,147.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $186,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $211,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

