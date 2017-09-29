Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,061 Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 2.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 805.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allergan PLC. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan PLC. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.84.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 204.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average of $236.07. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

