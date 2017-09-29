Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (ANTO, ASCO, BEZ, BOY, CFHL, CLLN, COST, CVSG, DEZ, DMGT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 29th:

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,046 ($14.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 957 ($12.87).

Ascot Mining Plc Lon (LON:ASCO) was upgraded by analysts at N+1 Singer to a buy rating.

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on the stock.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CFHL) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 62 ($0.83) target price on the stock.

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 50 ($0.67). They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 510 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on the stock.

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) was given a €8.00 ($9.52) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 785 ($10.56) price target on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.50 ($41.07) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,330 ($17.89) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) was given a €25.90 ($30.83) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) (ETR:FME) was given a €97.00 ($115.48) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GKN plc (LON:GKN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 445 ($5.98) target price on the stock.

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.14) target price on the stock.

IMI plc (LON:IMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.14) price target on the stock.

IMI plc (LON:IMI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.48) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 4,100 ($55.14) target price on the stock.

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 375 ($5.04) price target on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €109.00 ($129.76) price target by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Natl Express Grp (NASDAQ:NXPGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

Obtala (LON:OBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at VSA Capital. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. is a manufacturer and supplier of building products and materials to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries. In addition, they are expanding as a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as furniture manufacturing, marine and the automotive aftermarket. They manufacture decorative vinyl and paper panels, cabinet doors, countertops, aluminum extrusions, drawer sides and wood adhesives. “

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) was given a €39.00 ($46.43) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures snowmobiles, all terrain vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft and markets them, together with related replacement parts, garments and accessories through dealers and distributors. The company’s line of all terrain vehicles consist of fourteen models includes general purpose, sport and four-wheel drive utility models. The company produces a full line of snowmobiles, consisting of thirty-three models, ranging from utility and economy models to performance and competition models. “

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on the stock.

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.55) price target on the stock.

Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($79.34) price target on the stock.

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (LON:SQS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 644 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.53) target price on the stock.

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on the stock.

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.62) target price on the stock.

Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on the stock.

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.93) price target on the stock.

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

