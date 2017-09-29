Stifel Financial Corp Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce.com Inc alerts:

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $121,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,195,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,795,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 577,032 shares of company stock valued at $52,745,027. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.19 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,907 shares. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. The firm’s market cap is $66.97 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/stifel-financial-corp-has-24-64-million-holdings-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.