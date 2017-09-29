Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/stevens-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-sabra-healthcare-reit-inc-sbra.html.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ SBRA) opened at 21.66 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.