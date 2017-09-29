Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,086 Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 66.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 388,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 155,461 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 629,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) opened at 20.00 on Friday. Green Plains, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 million, a P/E ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $886.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.35%.

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

