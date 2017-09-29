Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $321,242.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $380,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,017.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $723,172. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ WSFS) opened at 48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.20. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. WSFS Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

