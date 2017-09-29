Stephens Initiates Coverage on Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy Inc (OTC:LLEX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Lilis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lilis Energy (LLEX) traded down 0.43% on Friday, hitting $4.58. 155,866 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $232.75 million. Lilis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

