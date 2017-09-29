Stephens Inc. AR Sells 220 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Deere & were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 123.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $82.70 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Sells 220 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/stephens-inc-ar-sells-220-shares-of-deere-company-de.html.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,042.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $1,041,869.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,843.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,928 shares of company stock worth $11,379,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Deere &

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.