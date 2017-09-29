Steelcase (SCS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steelcase earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.5167982537123 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Steelcase (NYSE SCS) traded up 1.144% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.475. 353,655 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.216 and a beta of 1.18. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.83 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Steelcase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 14,400 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $198,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

