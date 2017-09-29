State of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Holdings in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department maintained its position in shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Quality Systems worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 325,957 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quality Systems Inc. alerts:

In other Quality Systems news, Director Russell Pflueger sold 20,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $330,246.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,745 shares in the company, valued at $736,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) opened at 15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $982.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.89. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSII. BidaskClub raised Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Quality Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Quality Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quality Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Holdings in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-maintains-holdings-in-quality-systems-inc-qsii.html.

Quality Systems Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.