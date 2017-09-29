State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department maintained its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Clearwater Paper Corporation worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 107.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) opened at 49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.07. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Clearwater Paper Corporation had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $429.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corporation will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gadd sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $77,361.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gadd sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $43,858.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $950,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Paper Corporation

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

