State of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Position in Blucora, Inc. (BCOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Blucora worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Blucora by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Blucora by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Blucora by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Position in Blucora, Inc. (BCOR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-continues-to-hold-position-in-blucora-inc-bcor.html.

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) opened at 25.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm’s market cap is $1.14 billion.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.