State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 750 Shares of Boeing Company (The) (BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $464,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,077,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,407,000 after acquiring an additional 418,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after acquiring an additional 392,786 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $520,517,000 after acquiring an additional 308,976 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) during the 1st quarter valued at $43,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,174 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.18. Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $259.30.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $13,837,779.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $1,018,447.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Boeing Company (The) from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $274.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.32.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

