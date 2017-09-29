State Bank Financial Corporation. (STBZ) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media stories about State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Bank Financial Corporation. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0099165163621 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STBZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. State Bank Financial Corporation. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Get State Bank Financial Corporation. alerts:

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ STBZ) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 94,302 shares of the company traded hands. State Bank Financial Corporation. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97.

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. State Bank Financial Corporation. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. On average, analysts predict that State Bank Financial Corporation. will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. State Bank Financial Corporation.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Watkins sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $189,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Caulkins Brown sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,895.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $283,250. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Bank Financial Corporation. (STBZ) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/state-bank-financial-corporation-stbz-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-19.html.

About State Bank Financial Corporation.

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Corporation. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial Corporation. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.