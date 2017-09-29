STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE: STWD) is one of 38 public companies in the “Mortgage REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. 55.89% 11.39% 0.69% STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Competitors 49.20% 10.70% 2.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. 0 1 1 0 2.50 STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Competitors 200 1041 920 42 2.36

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.23%. Given STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. $546.16 million N/A 12.34 STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Competitors $626.30 million $243.53 million 1.57

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.’s peers have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.1% and pay out 80.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

About STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three business segments: Real estate lending (the Lending Segment), which engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments; Real estate investing and servicing (the Investing and Servicing Segment), which includes a servicing business in the United States that manages and works out problem assets; an investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS, and a mortgage loan business, and Real estate property (the Property Segment), which engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties.

