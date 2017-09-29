STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STWD. BidaskClub upgraded STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) remained flat at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,147 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.53. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.13 million. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 55.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $247,263.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,180.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $150,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 10.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 26.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 108.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.