Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Position Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 5,083,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Position Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/starbucks-corporation-sbux-position-raised-by-leavell-investment-management-inc.html.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.