Stagecoach Group plc’s (SGC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 218 ($2.93) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 166 ($2.23) to GBX 149 ($2.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($3.03) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 189 ($2.54).

Get Stagecoach Group plc alerts:

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) traded up 1.37% on Thursday, reaching GBX 170.70. 1,886,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 979.19 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.79. Stagecoach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 150.80 and a one year high of GBX 227.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/stagecoach-group-plcs-sgc-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

Stagecoach Group plc Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.