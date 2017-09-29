SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SRCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on SRC Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.27.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,640 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that SRC Energy will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

