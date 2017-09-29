Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.8990054561478 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Spark Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 89.23 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $90.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post ($7.69) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCE shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $94.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/spark-therapeutics-once-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Marrazzo sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,292,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,694,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Marrazzo sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $368,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,318,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,438,991. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.