Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Spark Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 89.23 on Monday. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $90.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.14). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 962.72%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post ($7.69) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Marrazzo sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $368,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,318,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hospital Of Philade Children’s sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $84,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,486,473.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,438,991. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,386,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

