Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Stake Held by Lee Capital Management LP

Lee Capital Management LP maintained its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Lee Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.76 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) traded down 0.0219% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.1577. 1,705,067 shares of the company were exchanged. Southwest Airlines Company has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.2210 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

