SouFun Holdings Limited (SFUN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SouFun Holdings Limited to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouFun Holdings Limited and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SouFun Holdings Limited $644.69 million $9.32 million -66.67 SouFun Holdings Limited Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 33.74

SouFun Holdings Limited’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SouFun Holdings Limited. SouFun Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SouFun Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouFun Holdings Limited’s peers have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SouFun Holdings Limited and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouFun Holdings Limited 2 3 2 0 2.00 SouFun Holdings Limited Competitors 130 435 680 19 2.47

SouFun Holdings Limited presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.07%. Given SouFun Holdings Limited’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SouFun Holdings Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SouFun Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouFun Holdings Limited -4.57% -8.80% -2.74% SouFun Holdings Limited Competitors 4.22% 14.44% 3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of SouFun Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SouFun Holdings Limited peers beat SouFun Holdings Limited on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

SouFun Holdings Limited Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China. The Company, through its Internet platform, is engaged in the development of transaction and financing platforms by offering direct sales services for new homes, online real estate brokerage services and financial services. The Company’s service offerings include marketing services, E-commerce services, listing services, Financial services and other value-added services. The Company provides secured loans in the form of entrusted loans and mortgage loans and unsecured loans primarily to home buyers, real estate developers and other borrowers that meet its credit assessment requirements.

