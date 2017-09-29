Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Healthways (TVTY) Stock Price

News headlines about Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Healthways earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7830697653117 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Healthways Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Healthways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Healthways from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Healthways in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS AG boosted their target price on Healthways from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) traded down 1.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 265,815 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.41. Healthways has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Healthways had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthways will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hargreaves sold 21,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $801,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conan Laughlin sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $66,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824,858 shares of company stock valued at $69,172,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-healthways-tvty-stock-price.html.

Healthways Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthways Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthways Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.