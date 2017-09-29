Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Price

News headlines about Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Matador Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.2150487357041 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $29.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE MTDR) opened at 27.34 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Posner bought 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $99,171.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,203.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

