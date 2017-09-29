Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dean Foods (DF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8047972065776 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,726 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.51. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DF. Vertical Research lowered Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Dean Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Dean Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dean Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

