Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 8×8 (EGHT) Share Price

Media coverage about 8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 8×8 earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.9135459639502 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on 8×8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered 8×8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8×8 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) traded up 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,482 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.24 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. 8×8 has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 8×8 will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8×8 news, CFO Mary Ellen P. Genovese purchased 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $148,567.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,114.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

