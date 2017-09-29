Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Share Price

News coverage about USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USANA Health Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4296735006354 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,562 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.10. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $64.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 46% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USNA. BidaskClub upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 5,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $345,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,340 shares of company stock worth $22,535,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

