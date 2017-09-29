Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack (PBY) Stock Price

Headlines about Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack (NYSE:PBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8994493820294 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack

Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack is a service and automotive aftermarket company. The Company’s stores are organized into a hub and spoke network, including supercenters and service and tire centers. Supercenters average approximately 20,000 square feet and combine do-it-for-me (DIFM) service labor, installed merchandise and tire offerings with do-it-yourself (DIY) parts and accessories.

