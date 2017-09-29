Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) Share Price

Media headlines about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.8479045478107 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) traded up 1.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 297,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

