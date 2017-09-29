Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Share Price

News headlines about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agree Realty Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1609078036202 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Agree Realty Corporation alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE ADC) traded down 0.61% on Friday, hitting $49.08. 127,736 shares of the stock traded hands. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Agree Realty Corporation had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 90.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-agree-realty-corporation-adc-share-price.html.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.